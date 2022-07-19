News / Sport

OCA announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Tuesday announced the new dates for the 19th Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.
Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Tuesday announced the new dates for the 19th Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The 19th Asian Games were originally planned to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022, but was postponed by the OCA Executive Board on May 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Task Force was set up by the OCA Executive Board to finalize the new dates of the Games.

The Task Force has held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders over the past two months on the basis of global sporting calendar. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA Executive Board.

"We will make concerted efforts with the OCA and the HAGOC in advancing preparatory work to ensure the Games a success," the COC said in a statement.

"The HAGOC will collaborate with all related parties in preparation for the Games in an all-round manner according to the confirmed dates to stage a spectacular sporting and cultural gala with Chinese Grandeur, Zhejiang Style and Hangzhou Flavor," read the organizers' statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     