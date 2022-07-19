OCA announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Tuesday announced the new dates for the 19th Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Tuesday announced the new dates for the 19th Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The 19th Asian Games were originally planned to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022, but was postponed by the OCA Executive Board on May 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Task Force was set up by the OCA Executive Board to finalize the new dates of the Games.

The Task Force has held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders over the past two months on the basis of global sporting calendar. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA Executive Board.

"We will make concerted efforts with the OCA and the HAGOC in advancing preparatory work to ensure the Games a success," the COC said in a statement.

"The HAGOC will collaborate with all related parties in preparation for the Games in an all-round manner according to the confirmed dates to stage a spectacular sporting and cultural gala with Chinese Grandeur, Zhejiang Style and Hangzhou Flavor," read the organizers' statement.