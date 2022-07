China's Feng Bin claimed the women's discus throw title at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Xinhua

China's Feng Bin claimed the women's discus throw title at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Feng managed a personal best 69.12 meters in her first attempt, which was unchallenged by other throwers afterward.

Two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic from Croatia took a silver in 68.45m. Reigning Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States settled for a bronze in 68.30m.