ISU announces 2022/23 Grand Prix Series selections

  09:51 UTC+8, 2022-07-23
The International Skating Union announced the 2022/23 season Grand Prix Series selections on Friday.
  09:51 UTC+8, 2022-07-23

Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang, two-time world bronze medalist, will compete in the Skate Canada and the NHK Trophy in Japan. Zhu Yi will take part in the Skate America, which will be the opening tournament for the Grand Prix.

Ice dance pair Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu will participate in the NHK Trophy and the last stop in Espoo, Finland.

Peng Cheng/Jin Yang, fifth in the pairs at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, will compete in the Grand Prix de France in Angers, France and the Grand Prix in Finland. Olympic champions Sui Wenjing/Han Cong decided to skip the Grand Prix this season.

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating will kick off with Skate America in Norwood, the United States from October 21 to 23, followed by Skate Canada in Mississauga from October 28 to 30. The Internationaux de France will be the third stop and take place in Angers from November 4 to 6. Britain's Sheffield will host the fourth stop on November 11 to 13, which is the first time for Britain to hold the Grand Prix. Japan will stage the NHK Trophy in Sapporo from November 18 to 20, and Finland's Espoo will host the last stop between November 25 and 27.

The Grand Prix Final will be held in Torino, Italy from December 8 to 11.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
