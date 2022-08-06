News / Sport

China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicks off

Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-06       0
China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicked off in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday, attracting some 400 players to participate in.
Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-06       0

China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicked off in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday, attracting some 400 players to participate in.

Featuring a total of 12 teams, the league is played in a mixed format with seven players in each team playing on the pitch.

Xi'an Physical Education University V7 smashed Xi'an Terra-Cotta Warriors-RJM 9-2 in the tournament's opener.

30 matches are scheduled for the two-day event, including group phase, knockout stage and the final.

"The national league will no doubt promote the sport in China," said Yang Jianshe, manager of Xi'an Physical Education University V7.

"Ultimate Frisbee is a fashionable, recreational and eco-friendly outdoor activity that meets the need of people, particularly youngsters, to communicate with others through sports," he said.

Organizers have also set up fan zones for camping and other outdoor activities.

The sport has gone viral in China from last year as many grassroots Ultimate Frisbee clubs and leagues have been launched since last year. In order to encourage and give guidance for the sport's development, the State General Administration of Sport decided to organize the first national league to be held in over 10 cities from August to 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     