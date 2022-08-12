News / Sport

Qatar World Cup rescheduled to kick off one day earlier

Xinhua
  12:39 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is rescheduled to kick off one day earlier with host Qatar to play in the opening match, FIFA announced on Thursday.
Xinhua
  12:39 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is rescheduled to kick off one day earlier with host Qatar to play in the opening match, FIFA announced on Thursday.

According to the original calendar, the 2022 World Cup would raise the curtain with the opening match between Senegal and the Netherlands at 13:00 on November 21, while the opening ceremony would be held before the clash between Qatar and Ecuador at 19:00.

Following a unanimous decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the quadrennial event will kick off with an even greater celebration for local and international fans as Qatar will now play against Ecuador at 19:00 on November 20 as a part of a stand-alone event. Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the Netherlands has been rescheduled to 19:00 on November 21.

"The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the FIFA World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions," FIFA noted.

The rest of the schedule is unchanged with the final set to kick off on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     