Wang Shuang scores first goal for Racing Louisville

Chinese striker Wang Shuang scored her first goal for Racing Louisville FC, as Kim Bjorkegren's side beat AC Milan in the Women's Cup semifinal on Wednesday night in Louisville.

Chinese striker Wang Shuang scored her first goal for Racing Louisville FC, as Kim Bjorkegren's side beat AC Milan in the Women's Cup semifinal on Wednesday night in Louisville.

Racing Louisville broke the deadlock 13 minutes into the game when Nadia Nadim headed in a free-kick. In the 24th minute, Wang, who was named player of the match, smashed home a superb volley to make it 2-0.

Racing Louisville FC will now take on OL Reign in Saturday's final.

The US National Women's Soccer League side is Wang's third overseas club, following previous spells with Daejeon Sportstoto of South Korea and French outfit Paris Saint-Germain.