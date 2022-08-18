News / Sport

Wang Shuang scores first goal for Racing Louisville

Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0
Chinese striker Wang Shuang scored her first goal for Racing Louisville FC, as Kim Bjorkegren's side beat AC Milan in the Women's Cup semifinal on Wednesday night in Louisville.
Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0
Wang Shuang scores first goal for Racing Louisville

Wang Shuang posts a photo on Weibo of her celebrating with teammates after she scored her first goal for Racing Louisville FC.

Chinese striker Wang Shuang scored her first goal for Racing Louisville FC, as Kim Bjorkegren's side beat AC Milan in the Women's Cup semifinal on Wednesday night in Louisville.

Racing Louisville broke the deadlock 13 minutes into the game when Nadia Nadim headed in a free-kick. In the 24th minute, Wang, who was named player of the match, smashed home a superb volley to make it 2-0.

Racing Louisville FC will now take on OL Reign in Saturday's final.

The US National Women's Soccer League side is Wang's third overseas club, following previous spells with Daejeon Sportstoto of South Korea and French outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     