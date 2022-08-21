Amateur Ni makes history with Nanshan CLPGA win

Ni Zixin becomes the youngest winner in China LPGA Tour when the 14-year-old amateur wins the Golf Liquor Challenge in Nanshan, eastern Shandong Province by two strokes.

Ni Zixin wrote a new page in the China LPGA Tour history book on Saturday when the 14-year-old amateur won the Golf Liquor Challenge by two strokes to become the circuit's youngest winner.

The Wuhan native closed with an even-par round of 71 over the Garden Course at the CGA Nanshan International Training Center in east China's Shandong Province to complete a wire-to-wire victory with score of 1-under 212. Sun Jiaze claimed the 30,000-yuan (US$4,400) winner's purse by closing with a bogey-free 68 to finish runner-up, while amateur Zhang Yahui (73) was third at four shots back.

Ni, who is 14 years, 11 months and six days old, bettered the mark set by Zhang last October when she won the CTBC Zhuhai Challenge as a 15-year-old. After starting the day with a two-shot lead. Ni made birdies at the first and ninth holes to make the turn at 3-under. She then dropped her first stroke with a bogey five at the 328-yard ninth hole. After rebounding with a birdie at the 325-yard 14th hole, she stumbled down the stretch with two straight bogeys to close.

"I knew that Zhang Yahui was the youngest winner. My goal was to become the youngest winner entering this week and to break her record. I am happy that I made it today," said Ni, who is also on the CLPG Qualifying Tour development circuit this year.

"This was my second start on the CLPGA Tour. I felt very tight during my first start in Beijing last year and didn't have my best stuff. Since then, I have played many CLPGQ Tour events which was helpful in terms of experience. But you know, it might be too much. I felt very tired over the last few holes and made a couple of mistakes from the tees. But the rest was pretty good. I made some good putts."

Sun posted her best result since turning pro last year when she closed with three birdies over the back nine to shoot the low round of the tournament.

"I am happy with this unexpected runner-up. I just kept patient since the very beginning because I knew it's a tough course," said the 20-year-old Beijing native. "I just tried to hit every green and make two-putts for a par on the front nine. It's a nice score. It's a nice second place,"

Playing in the last group with Ni, Zhang holed out for an eagle two from 140 yard away on the 387-yard 16th hole to secure third place. Her erratic round also included five bogeys and a lone birdie.

"This result is unsatisfactory. To me, just a win is the pass mark. I changed my swing going into the event which led to an inconsistent game for the three rounds," said the teenager, currently 65th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. "Today, I missed plenty of greens and missed many putts. My putter let me down, really. I felt I lost 20 putts for the whole tournament."