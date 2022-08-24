Future Star Cup to feature teenage football talent

China's national and provincial-level youth football teams will join Dortmund's and Juventus' academy teams for the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup in October.

China's national and provincial-level youth football teams will join Dortmund's and Juventus' academy teams for the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup in October.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai Football Association, the eight-team tournament will take place at the Pudong Football Stadium on October 1-4, the first time the new professional football stadium will host competitions.

Participants will include two national youth teams, youth teams from Shanghai, Zhejiang and Shandong provinces, as well as two youth teams from European powerhouse clubs Dortmund's and Juventus' Chinese academies. All players will be 14 and 15 years old.

Ti Gong

"The absence of international sports competitions motivated the city's sports authority to quicken the pace of introducing more self-developed competitions and tournaments," said Lin Yi, secretary general of the Shanghai Football Association.

"Football is very popular and has a strong public foundation in China. We've set our sights on players born in 2007 and 2008. Chinese footballers in this age group are competitive with their foreign counterparts. We hope this tournament provides them with a platform for skill exchanges and improvement."

According to Lin, the event has been designed to be a top-level international youth tournament. The organizers initially planned to invite championship teams from European youth leagues and continental youth competitions to join their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai. However, the plan had to be postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ti Gong

"We plan to host future editions of the annual tournament during summer vacations," said Lin. "The scale of the event will gradually expand in the future to include women's divisions."

The launch ceremony for the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup was held at the Bund on Tuesday evening. The event attracted Chinese football celebrities such as veteran coach Xu Genbao and former Chinese national team captain Fan Zhiyi.

Fan will coach one of the Shanghai teams in the tournament.

"It's the first time the sports authority has paid so much attention to this age group. The players are very lucky," said Fan. "I won't put too much pressure on them as they are still kids, but I hope they can showcase their skills and make good use of this platform."