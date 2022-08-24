News / Sport

Future Star Cup to feature teenage football talent

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0
China's national and provincial-level youth football teams will join Dortmund's and Juventus' academy teams for the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup in October.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0

China's national and provincial-level youth football teams will join Dortmund's and Juventus' academy teams for the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup in October.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai Football Association, the eight-team tournament will take place at the Pudong Football Stadium on October 1-4, the first time the new professional football stadium will host competitions.

Participants will include two national youth teams, youth teams from Shanghai, Zhejiang and Shandong provinces, as well as two youth teams from European powerhouse clubs Dortmund's and Juventus' Chinese academies. All players will be 14 and 15 years old.

Future Star Cup to feature teenage football talent
Ti Gong

European powerhouse clubs Dortmund and Juventus will send their Chinese academy teams.

"The absence of international sports competitions motivated the city's sports authority to quicken the pace of introducing more self-developed competitions and tournaments," said Lin Yi, secretary general of the Shanghai Football Association.

"Football is very popular and has a strong public foundation in China. We've set our sights on players born in 2007 and 2008. Chinese footballers in this age group are competitive with their foreign counterparts. We hope this tournament provides them with a platform for skill exchanges and improvement."

According to Lin, the event has been designed to be a top-level international youth tournament. The organizers initially planned to invite championship teams from European youth leagues and continental youth competitions to join their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai. However, the plan had to be postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Future Star Cup to feature teenage football talent
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Future Star Cup trophy was manufactured using stereo-lithography-appearance technology.

"We plan to host future editions of the annual tournament during summer vacations," said Lin. "The scale of the event will gradually expand in the future to include women's divisions."

The launch ceremony for the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup was held at the Bund on Tuesday evening. The event attracted Chinese football celebrities such as veteran coach Xu Genbao and former Chinese national team captain Fan Zhiyi.

Fan will coach one of the Shanghai teams in the tournament.

"It's the first time the sports authority has paid so much attention to this age group. The players are very lucky," said Fan. "I won't put too much pressure on them as they are still kids, but I hope they can showcase their skills and make good use of this platform."

Future Star Cup to feature teenage football talent
Imaginechina

The competition will be the inaugural event at the new Pudong Football Stadium.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     