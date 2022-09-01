Wu Lei meets fans, vows to help Shanghai Port win CFA Cup

After returning to his home club from La Liga's Espanyol, Wu Lei completed his quarantine and met fans at the Pudong Football Stadium – Shanghai Port's home ground – on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Chinese international striker Wu Lei will partner his former Espanyol teammate Matias Vargas in leading Shanghai Port's attack for the remainder of the 2022 Chinese Super League season.

"I was here when the stadium was still under construction," Wu pointed out. "It's a world-class venue, and hope we can make achievements here."

The 30-year-old described his 3-1/2-year overseas career as satisfying. His new goal is to help Port win the 2022 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup.

"The trip to Spain was a precious experience, as it's every professional footballer's dream to play abroad. My dream has been realized." said Wu. "Now I'm back with my brothers at the club. We are now more mature players; some have even become fathers."

He added: "We have won the CSL title and the Super Cup together, and the next goal is to bring home a CFA Cup trophy."

Wu joined Espanyol in January 2019 on a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. He scored 16 goals in 126 appearances for the club, but later found himself increasingly on the fringes of the team in the last two seasons. Seeking more playing time as well as take care of his family, he decided to return to China.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai Port currently sits sixth in the 18-team table on 24 points from 14 rounds – nearly 20 points off leader Wuhan. This means the CFA Cup is obviously the more practical target for the season.

"I have missed systematic training for a while, and the first task is to find my physical form back," Wu noted. "I don't consider myself special after returning to the club, but I hope to use the knowledge and experience I have collected in Spain to help Port and even Chinese football."

Port's Brazilian star player Oscar is skipping the 2022 season due to personal reasons while Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has also left the club.

To strengthen the squad, the club signed 25-year-old Argentine winger Vargas, who partnered Wu during his Espanyol spell from 2019 to 2021. He was playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor on loan before joining Shanghai Port.

"I'm happy to play alongside Vargas again in China," said Wu. "I can fully understand how difficult it would be for a foreign player to get used to a new environment and culture. I will try my best to help him get to know the team and the city as soon as possible."

Port's other newly signed players include defender Li Shuai and naturalized player Jiang Guangtai.