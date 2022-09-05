News / Sport

Gauff edges Zhang to reach quarterfinals at US Open

Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2022-09-05       0
American 12th seed Coco Gauff battled hard to edge out Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday, reaching the US Open women's singles quarterfinals.
Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2022-09-05       0
Gauff edges Zhang to reach quarterfinals at US Open
AFP

China's Shuai Zhang hits a return to USA's Coco Gauff during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles round of 16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 4, 2022.

American 12th seed Coco Gauff battled hard to edge out Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday, reaching the US Open women's singles quarterfinals.

Two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Zhang broke first in the second game, but the 18-year-old Gauff returned two breaks soon to take a 4-3 lead in the first set.

Although the 33-year-old Zhang filled the gap in the eighth game, the world No. 12 took two games in a row after 5-5 to win the opening set 7-5.

The duo seesawed in the second set with Zhang broke first again. But this year's French Open finalist Gauff performed phenomenally with speed and strength, winning in 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals after one hour and 56 minutes.

Gauff will fight for a semifinal berth against French player Caroline Garcia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     