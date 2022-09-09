Chess masters set to pitch their skills in Shanghai tournament

China's top 32 players will vie with foreign competitors in the Shanghai Cup Chess Masters in Jiading District from September 18 to 21.

Professional and celebrity-division competitions will be held in suburban Shanghai's Jiading District from September 18 to 21.

The final match will be played in the landmark Shanghai Tower on September 21, implying "a peak confrontation."

Ti Gong

The tournament also consists of youth, overseas and amateur divisions. Nearly 500 chess players from 22 international chess associations around the world took part in the preliminary round of the overseas division.

Nearly 80 of them advanced to the next stage, and will continue to compete in the event online.

Youth- and amateur-division competitions will occur both online and offline.

As the city's self-developed tournament, Shanghai Cup Chess Masters was strongly supported during its inaugural edition last year. Nearly 6.5 million chess followers watched the events through live broadcasts.