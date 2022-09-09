Chess masters set to pitch their skills in Shanghai tournament

News / Sport

China's top 32 players will vie with foreign competitors in the Shanghai Cup Chess Masters in Jiading District from September 18 to 21.
The Shanghai Cup Chess Masters will be held in the latter half of the month, attracting 32 top chess players from around the country.

Professional and celebrity-division competitions will be held in suburban Shanghai's Jiading District from September 18 to 21.

The final match will be played in the landmark Shanghai Tower on September 21, implying "a peak confrontation."

Ti Gong

Chinese chess masters Hu Ronghua (left) and Shanghai Sports Bureau Vice Director Luo Wenhua pose with young chess players at the launch of Shanghai Cup Chess Masters.

The tournament also consists of youth, overseas and amateur divisions. Nearly 500 chess players from 22 international chess associations around the world took part in the preliminary round of the overseas division.

Nearly 80 of them advanced to the next stage, and will continue to compete in the event online.

Youth- and amateur-division competitions will occur both online and offline.

As the city's self-developed tournament, Shanghai Cup Chess Masters was strongly supported during its inaugural edition last year. Nearly 6.5 million chess followers watched the events through live broadcasts.

Ti Gong

The chess tournament is open to both professional and amateur chess players.

