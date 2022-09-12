Alcaraz wins US Open, ascends to world No. 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to world No. 1 for the first time.

Reuters

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 in the US Open final on Sunday to win his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to world No. 1 for the first time.

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, youthful vigor and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.