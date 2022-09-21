News / Sport

Curtain drops on Shanghai Cup Chess Masters

The finals of the Shanghai Cup Chess Masters were held in the landmark Shanghai Tower on Wednesday.
The Shanghai Cup Chess Masters has drawn a curtain with its finals played in the landmark Shanghai Tower on Wednesday.

The four-day tournament attracted 32 top Chinese chess players from around the country to compete in the professional division.

Beijing native Wang Tianyi beat Sichuan's Zheng Weitong to become the men's champion, while the women's crown went to Chen Xinglin from Guangdong Province, who defeated Wu Kexin from Zhejiang Province in the final.

Ti Gong

Wang Tianyi (right) becomes the men's champion of the professional division.

The men's and women's finals were held on the 119th floor of Shanghai Tower, featuring an altitude of 632 meters. It implied that the competition was "a peak confrontation."

Chinese chess master Hu Ronghua gave live commentary on scene as the finals were broadcast through Shanghai's Great Sport television channel.

"The location of the final is so special, making it a memorable experience that I'll always keep with me," said women's champion Wang.

Ti Gong

The finals were held on the 119th floor of Shanghai Tower.

The tournament has also set divisions for celebrity, youth and amateurs, as well as an overseas division which gathered 80 international players to compete online. Vu Nguyen Hoang Luan representing Vietnam Chinese Chess Association, and Vespera Ang Cheng Wuey from Malaysia Timur won the men's and women's title in the overseas division.

As the city's self-developed tournament, Shanghai Cup Chess Masters introduced its inaugural version last year. According to the organizers, the tournament will set a stop for its amateur division competition in Germany next year to extend its international influence.

Ti Gong

Representatives of Shanghai Chess Association and European Chinese Chess Federation sign an online agreement to set a German stop for next year's Shanghai Cup Chess Masters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Tower
