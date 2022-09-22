Shanghai Elite 10K Race scheduled for November

The 2022 Shanghai Elite 10K Race will be held on November 6 in Putuo District, gathering 4,000 runners from around the country.

The route of the race has been adjusted this year. Runners will begin their journey at West Guangfu Road at 7:30am. The finish line has been set on Yunling Road E.

The route covers some of the signature landmarks in Putuo District, including Changfeng Park.

The Elite 10K was first introduced in 2016. Due to travel restrictions, elite runners from overseas will be missing this year's competition.

The top six male and female finishers will receive a prize money ranging from 10,000 yuan (US$1,414) to 1,000 yuan. The top 200 male and top 100 female finishers will be awarded with quotas for next year's Shanghai Half Marathon.

The organizers will set water stations every 2 kilometers along the route.

All participants and front-line staff will be required to provide a 24-hour negative nucleic acid test report before taking part in the event.

Running enthusiasts can log onto the event's official website www.shang-ma.com or download its official APP before Sunday noon for registration. The entry fee is 100 yuan per person.

The quotas will be distributed through a draw, and the results will be announced on Tuesday.