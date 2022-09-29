F1 driver Zhou hopes to race in Shanghai after extending his contract with Alfa Romeo

Shanghai native and Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu has extended his contract with Alfa Romeo and dreams of racing in front of his home fans next season.

The team announced this week that the 23-year-old Shanghai native would compete for the Italy-based team in 2023.

Zhou, who became the first F1 driver from China last year, was praised by his team and motor racing fans for his performance in the first 16 races of the season.

"Zhou has demonstrated levels of maturity and race craft that belie his young age, contributing to the development of the team as it makes its way to what is currently P6 in the Constructors' Championship," the Alfa Romeo F1 team said in an official statement.

Ti Gong

Zhou has already accumulated six points. A point from the very first race and a terrifying crash at the start of the British Grand Prix in July were highlights of his rookie season.



"I still remember the nervousness and uncertainties in the first three races of the season," Zhou told Shanghai Daily on Thursday as he prepares for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend as the 2022 F1 championships return to Asia.

"At the beginning, it was hard to believe that I was racing with my childhood idols and world champions," he said. "Now I'm more experienced. I can stay relaxed while racing on the new tracks, which helps to deliver a good performance."



With six races remaining on the 2022 calendar, Zhou's goal is to march into Q3 more often in the qualifying session and try to win more points in races.

"Last year, signing a contract (to become an F1 driver) was a dream came true," said Zhou. "This year, I want to prove my value … I have become more familiar with the car and the tracks. I need more time to collect experience and grow."

Imaginechina

Zhou's biggest dream is to race in front of his home crowd.

The Chinese Grand Prix has been off the F1 calendar since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It has been listed in the 2023 calendar, but there are still no guarantees that it will happen in April next year.



"I am really looking forward to racing in Shanghai," said Zhou. "I saw other drivers racing in their homelands. The support and atmosphere were overwhelming. I believe that Chinese fans' enthusiasm is no less than theirs.



"In the next few races in Asia, I will meet more Chinese and Asian fans. It's a nice feeling. But if I could race in Shanghai one day, it would become a most memorable and cherished experience."



Imaginechina

Zhou possesses a number of traits that the Alfa Romeo F1 team values highly, including his commitment and hard work. The Chinese driver said that his neck's muscle strength had greatly improved after intense training.

"I'm happy all the training and efforts are paying off," Zhou said. "I was under a lot of pressure when I was an F3 and F2 driver, as I knew I had the biggest chance to become China's first F1 driver.



"All the pressure has helped me grow and improve my mentality. Big accidents, like what happened in Britain, would have a negative impact on some drivers. I still don't want to watch the videos of my accident, but I can handle it mentally and feel all right to talk about it ... I will continue to need every one's support as well as the confidence to explore my potential.



"I hope to work with the team and make the car more stable so that I can win all the points we deserve... Since I have collected racing experience and have got more familiar with the tracks and teams' strategies, I'll raise my own thoughts to the team more often in the future."