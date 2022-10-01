Future Star Cup for teenage football talent kicks off in Pudong

Some of the country's most promising young footballers are showcasing their skills at the inaugural Shanghai Future Star Cup at the SAIC Motor Pudong Arena.

The four-day tournament is jointly organized by Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai Football Association.

China's two national U15 teams, two Shanghai U15 teams and two provincial-level youth teams are joined by European powerhouse clubs Dortmund's and Juventus' academy teams.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups for round-robin matches followed by a knockout round. The finals will be held on October 4.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Red U15 Team beat CFA Dragon U15 Team 3-0 in the opening match. This was also the first football match the Pudong Arena, Shanghai's newest professional football stadium, has staged.

"Stamina is our strong suit," Fan Zhiyi, head coach of the Shanghai Red Team and former national team captain, said after the match. "We required the team to shift between attacking and defending quickly. The players are devoted today and did better in converting opportunities into goals."

The other six teams are CFA Tiger U15 Team, Shanghai Blue U15 Team, TSFC U15, Zhejiang Energy Greentown U15, J Academy and BVB Academy.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Most players were born in 2007 and 2008. According to the SFA, Chinese footballers in this age group are competitive with their foreign counterparts. The organizers hope this tournament provides them with a platform for skill exchanges and improvement.

No spectators are allowed due to pandemic control reasons. The organizers hope more top-level international youth teams, including championship teams from European youth leagues and continental youth competitions, will take part in future editions of the annual tournament when travel restrictions are eased.