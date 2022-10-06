News / Sport

'Unprecedented and challenging' Paris 2024 Marathon route unveiled

Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-10-06       0
The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games revealed the route for the marathon event on Wednesday, which was described as "unprecedented and challenging."
Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-10-06       0
'Unprecedented and challenging' Paris 2024 Marathon route unveiled

The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games revealed the route for the marathon event on Wednesday, which was described as "unprecedented and challenging."

Starting at the Paris City Hall, athletes will run to Chateau de Versailles on the western outskirts of Paris, then return to the city center and finish at the Invalides. The course will take in some of the most well-known sights and monuments of Paris and its surroundings, such as the Opera Garnier, Jardin des Tuileries, Pyramides du Louvre, Place de la Concorde, and the Eiffel Tower.

"The route, with its historical foundations, also reflects our constant desire to bring sport to the heart of the city. It combines sporting performance with an exceptional cultural and architectural heritage, and to open the Games to different territories," said Tony Estanguet, the president of Paris 2024 Organizing Committee.

The organizers have drawn inspiration from the "Women's March" during the French Revolution in 1789, when thousands of Parisian women marched through Paris to Versailles and forced Louis XVI back to Paris.

"A monumental physical and sporting challenge, and a fitting tribute to the women who changed history: this Marathon will be a day to remember, and from the bottom of my heart, I hope to be part of it," said France marathon team member Melody Julien.

For the first time since the Women's Marathon was added to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 1984, Paris 2024 has chosen to change the traditional order of the marathons events, with the men's race taking place first on Saturday 10 August, with the women's race the following day.

"We wanted to reverse the order in an ambition to have more gender equality and bring women to the fore for the first time. So the Women's marathon will enjoy major visibility on 11 August to cap off the athletics program," said Estanguet.

The highest point on the route will reach 183m at the 20.3km mark, while the largest upward slope will be +13.5 percent, and the largest downward slope -13.4 percent. The overall elevation from start to finish will be 438 meters.

"With its unprecedented course, the Paris 2024 Marathon represents a great sporting challenge for the athletes, in a spectacular setting. This race, more unpredictable than ever, promises to be mythical!" added Paula Radcliffe, former women's marathon world record holder.

In addition to the Olympic marathons, it was confirmed that over 40,000 members of the public will be given the opportunity to run in the "Paris 2024 Marathon Pour Tous" mass running events.

As part of this announcement, Paris 2024 organizers revealed details about how people can enter the public marathon and 10km run, both of which will take place on the same route as the Olympic marathons.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     