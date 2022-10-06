China's table tennis legend Liu Guoliang to chair WTT board

Liu Guoliang has been appointed chairman of the World Table Tennis (WTT) board, the organization announced at the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

Liu Guoliang has been appointed chairman of the World Table Tennis (WTT) board, the organization announced at the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association president, 46, is also the current WTT Council chair and executive vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

"A well-respected leader within the table tennis community, current WTT Council chair and a member of the board, Liu Guoliang takes the position to boost World Table Tennis in its mission to further transform table tennis and grow the sport worldwide," read an official WTT release.

Liu, a leading paddler in the 1990s with the traditional Chinese penhold-style, won all available major titles as a player and head coach of China's national men's team.

"I am very glad to be appointed chair of the World Table Tennis board, which conveyed the trust and support of World Table Tennis and the ITTF. I think the new position will bring me great opportunities and challenges alike," Liu commented.

"Liu Guoliang's long history of leadership, coupled with his unique experience across all areas of our sport, makes him the ideal person to chair the Board of World Table Tennis," said Steve Dainton, WTT director and ITTF Group CEO.