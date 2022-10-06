Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu sets bar higher for next F1 season

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu said on Thursday that he will aim higher next season with Alfa Romeo.

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu said on Thursday that he will aim higher next season with Alfa Romeo.



Zhou, China's first full-time F1 driver, was handed a fresh deal by Alfa Romeo last week that will keep him at the team for 2023, alongside Valtteri Bottas.

"For my side, it just gets a lot of pressure off my shoulder," he said at a press conference for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. "For the next season, the target and objective will be higher. I want to do better."

The 23-year-old is satisfied with his performance in his debut F1 season, in which he has scored six points.

"This season for me is great so far," he said. "I have a lot of difficult moments and a lot of ups and downs, but overall I am happy to be able to show a new chapter."

"The team is happy with the job I have done. I am satisfied with the achievement we have achieved together with the team," he added.

Zhou, who moved to England at the age of 10, was confident of the race on a track similar to the British Grand Prix.

"The track has a lot of high-speed corners. My favorite track is Silverstone, so maybe it is a little bit similar. I am really looking forward to driving the Suzuka circuit for the first time."

Bottas complained last month that Alfa Romeo has been unable to maintain the development pace of some of their fellow midfield teams. Zhou revealed both cars have got some upgrades for the race.

"We are going to have new front wings for both cars," Zhou said. "During the second half of the season, we have not had too much upgrade compared with our main rivals. We have lost a little bit of speed and performance. It is great to have that. Hopefully, they can work well as expected."

Zhou is expected to be welcomed by home fans when he races in his birthplace Shanghai at the Chinese Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2023.

"Of course, it's great to see the Chinese Grand Prix back on the calendar," Zhou said. "The event will be a special one. At the home race, it will be a special moment."