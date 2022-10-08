China claims 5th straight women's title at table tennis team worlds

China won its fifth consecutive women's teams title after sweeping Japan 3-0 at the World Team Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

It was also a record-extending 22nd time for China to have lifted the Corbillon Cup in history.

In the two sides' fourth straight head-to-head in the final dating back to 2014, China enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory, as Olympic champion Chen Meng put the hosts ahead with an 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 win over Miyuu Kihara.

Reigning world champion Wang Manyu doubled China's lead after getting past Japanese ace Mima Ito 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.

World No. 1 Sun Yingsha closed out China's title defense with an 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Miyu Nagasaki.

Germany and Chinese Taipei finished third in the event in Chengdu.