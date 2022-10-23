﻿
China drawn into tough group at Women's World Cup, says head coach

China will face tough battles at the group stage of the 2023 FIFA women's World Cup after they were drawn into Group D alongside difficult opponents, said China coach Shui Qingxia.
China will face tough battles at the group stage of the 2023 FIFA women's World Cup after they were drawn into Group D alongside difficult opponents, said China coach Shui Qingxia.

China will take on England, Denmark and the winner in play-off tournament Group B, which includes Chile, Haiti and Senegal, in their attempts to qualify for the knockout stage.

"All the teams are hard to cope with, as Denmark are rather strong and England are the reigning European champions," Shui said.

"The first game against Denmark is very crucial, we need to be well-prepared in every way," she said.

"Denmark are stronger than my side, but everything is possible in football games. So it's all about preparations now," she added.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be played between July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
