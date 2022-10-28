River Regatta rowers to keep Suzhou Creek busy on weekend

The 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta will be held on Saturday and Sunday. In its second rendition, this year's regatta features a new 500-meter city dash for individuals.

Rowers are all in place for the 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which will be held on Suzhou Creek Saturday and Sunday.

The 40 teams of eight members each have been divided into the three divisions – professional, college teams and clubs. Ten rowers sent by their clubs will take part in the 500-meter city dash for individuals, a new discipline at this year's Regatta.

The organizers unveiled the magnolia-shaped championship trophy for this year's River Regatta on Thursday evening. The names of the winners will be carved onto the trophy.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

The 4.2-kilometer competitions are scheduled for Saturday. The races start from the Puji Road Bridge in Jing'an District, and the finish line is set in front of the landmark Waibaidu Bridge in Huangpu District.

College division competitors will start their race at 2pm, followed by the professionals (3:05pm) and the club participants (3:50pm).

On Sunday, the first and second rounds of the 500-meter city dash for eight-member teams start at 8am and 2pm, respectively. The new 500-meter city dash for individuals starts at 10:05am.

The event has not set up official spectator areas this year. Citizens can watch the competition from river banks and bridges over Suzhou Creek. Crowd restrictions will be implemented on some bridges, especially the Zhapu Road Bridge, the Sichuan Road Bridge and the Waibaidu Bridge, to ensure safety.

A live broadcast will be available on the television channels Dragon TV and Great Sports.