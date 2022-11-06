﻿
News / Sport

China wins mixed team relay at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Xinhua
  15:06 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0
The Chinese team clinched its first gold at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City after winning the mixed team relay on Saturday.
Xinhua
  15:06 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0

The Chinese team clinched its first gold at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City after winning the mixed team relay on Saturday.

China faced big injury troubles prior to the tournament as leading skaters Wang Ye and Gong Li sat out due to cold and fever, while Lin Xiaojun suffered waist injury.

However, the new Chinese mixed relay team of Li Wenlong, Zhang Chutong, Zhong Yuchen and Wang Xinran, with an average age of 21, won in two minutes and 37.153 seconds, beating South Korea by 0.028 seconds. The United States finished third in 2:37.687, and the Netherlands settled fourth in 2:44.330.

Having a young roster, China will compete in all six legs of the World Cup, and Ni Huizhong, director of the Winter Sports Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, praised the young skaters: "We need to trust the young skaters and the process, they have just begun."

In the individual races, Li, the only Chinese skater to advance to a Group-A final, finished seventh in the men's 1,500m. Jens van 'T Wout of the Netherlands won the gold in 2:11.909. In the women's 1,500m, Kim Gil-li of South Korea won in 2:26.530.

Also on Saturday, Canadian Maxime Laoun won the men's 500m in 40.946 and his compatriot Kim Boutin claimed victory in the women's 500m in 43.095.

Sunday will see six finals in Salt Lake City.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     