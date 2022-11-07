﻿
China's shuttler Han wins women's singles at Hylo Open

Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
China's shuttler Han Yue ended the run of her compatriot Zhang Yiman to win the BWF World Tour Hylo Open women's singles title on Sunday.
Xinhua
22-year-old Han beat 25-year-old Zhang 21-18, 21-16. Zhang had ousted Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the last four.

Zhang led the first game from the start before Han leveled the score at 18-18. Han smashed two 6-0 runs in the first game, with the second run leading to a 21-18 win.

Han's second game was never in doubt as she controlled it and won the title.

In the men's singles, Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting bagged his second title of the season. Four months after taking the Singapore Open in July, the world No. 6 defeated third-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 21-11, 24-22 in the final.

The men's doubles final witnessed two pairs from Chinese Taipei. Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han lost their first game 21-11 against Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po Hsuan, before overturning the match by winning the following two games 21-17, 25-23.

The women's doubles final was played between two pairs from Thailand, as the eighth-seeded Aimsaard sisters edged top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-18, 18-21, 21-17.

China's Olympic champion Huang Dongping, paired with young talent Feng Yanzhe, lost the mixed doubles final to Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia 21-17, 21-15.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
