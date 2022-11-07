China take men's 5,000m relay bronze at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

China took the bronze medal in the men's 5,000m relay on Sunday to wrap up the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City.

Li Wenlong, Li Kongchao, Liu Guanyi and Zhong Yuchen finished in six minutes and 37.054 seconds. Canada won in 6:35.847, and South Korea finished second in 6:36.539.

Highlights from the last day lay in the women's 3,000m relay, as China finished the race with only three skaters. Following two Chinese skaters' withdrawals due to cold and fever, Beijing Winter Olympics medalist Zhang Chutong suffered a knee injury after a bump in the semifinal, leaving China without any substitutes. But China had no intention to waive, as Cai Shenyi, Jia Huiran and Wang Xinran stepped on the track while Zhang Chutong stood on the rink.

One skater down, China completed the Group B final in 4:17.693. South Korea clinched the 3,000m relay gold in 4:04.016, Canada took the silver in 4:04.137 and Italy finished third in 4:05.538.

The Netherlands shone in the individual races on Sunday, pocketing three golds. Jens van 'T Wout and Xandra Velzeboer won the Group A final in the men's and women's second 500m respectively, while Suzanne Schulting claimed victory in the women's 1,000m.

Park Ji-won of South Korea won the men's 1,000m title.

Challenged by injuries, China finished the second leg of the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup with a gold and a bronze. Up next, China will stay in Salt Lake City in preparation for the ISU Four Continents Short Track Speed Skating Championships from November 10 to 12.