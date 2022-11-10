Shanghai claims 7th straight win in Chinese volleyball league

Shanghai beat Fujian in straight sets here on Thursday to claim its seventh straight win in the 2022-23 Chinese men's Volleyball Super League.

With the 25-22, 28-26, and 31-29 victory, Shanghai remained unbeaten in the 14-team league.

Wen Zihua scored 19 points as Baoding nipped Henan 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, and 15-8 to improve to 5-2 in the win-loss record.

Danilo Pavlovic of Serbia had 15 points to lift Tianjin over Liaoning 25-12, 25-15, 28-26, with Luo Zhuang and Yuan Dangyi adding 10 points apiece.

Also on Thursday, Zhejiang swept Yunnan 25-11, 25-11, 25-16, Shenzhen held off Nanjing 25-22, 25-16, 17-25, 22-25, 15-10 in a five-set thriller while Beijing eased past Huangshi 25-21, 25-15 and 25-11.

The women's league, which kicked off in Changzhou on Thursday saw Shanghai beat Guangdong 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, and 25-22 for its opening win. Samantha Bricio of Mexico notched 23 points to spearhead for Shanghai spikers scoring double digits.

Jiangsu and Henan also claimed their first victories of the season after beating Yunnan and Hebei in straight sets respectively.