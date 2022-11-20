﻿
News / Sport

French striker Benzema out of Qatar World Cup

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2022-11-20       0
French striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a muscle injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2022-11-20       0

French striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a muscle injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Sunday.

"Due to an injury in the quadriceps of the left thigh, the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up participating in the World Cup," the FFF announced.

The FFF announcement revealed that Benzema was forced to cut short the collective training session after feeling pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He went for an MRI at a hospital in Doha and was confirmed to receive a femoral rectus injury, which will require three weeks to recover.

It is a huge blow to Les Bleus, who are aiming to defend the title four years after they were crowned in Moscow.

"I am extremely sad for Karim who made this World Cup a major goal," France coach Didier Deschamps said. "Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

It was also a massive disappointment to the striker, who missed France's triumph in 2018 after being excluded from the squad in 2015.

"I've never given up in my life but tonight I have to think of the team, as I have always done. So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup. Thanks for all your messages of support," Benzema said on his Instagram account.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     