They're off and running in Orienteering Challenge

The 2022 China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge Shanghai race kicked off this weekend, with seven routes for approximately 5,000 participants.

Participants form five-member teams and challenge the seven routes covering more than 40 areas in Xuhui, Jing'an and Yangpu districts. Scenic spots, fashion landmarks and sports venues will be included.

According to the organizers, the challenge will last till next month, attracting approximately 5,000 participants.

Ti Gong

This year's competition continues to set a "red-themed" route. Challengers cover historical sites in memory of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Other route themes include river-side urban planning, and a family route especially designed for children and their parents that features interactive games.

The China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge was first introduced in 2011.

Ti Gong

"I first took part in the challenge in 2016, and got to know my husband there," said participant Ms Lu.

The couple is bringing their child to challenge this year's family route.

As a popular event setting a wide age range for participants, the challenge was recognized as one of the 18 local brand sports events by Shanghai Sports Bureau last year.