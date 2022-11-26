Former China football coach Li Tie under investigation

Chinese authorities said on Saturday they have launched an investigation into former national men's football coach Li Tie.

Chinese authorities said on Saturday they have launched an investigation into former national men's football coach Li Tie, with the ex-Premier League player suspected of "serious violations of the law."

A statement on the website of a provincial government in central China said Li was being probed by a disciplinary arm within the General Administration of Sport, but did not specify his alleged offenses.

One of China's most recognizable footballers, the 45-year-old played for Premier League side Everton between 2002 and 2006 and made more than 90 appearances for his country.

Li took charge as the national team's head coach in 2020 but stepped down last year during a poor qualifying campaign that eventually saw China fail to reach the Qatar World Cup.