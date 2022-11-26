﻿
News / Sport

Former China football coach Li Tie under investigation

AFP
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-26       0
Chinese authorities said on Saturday they have launched an investigation into former national men's football coach Li Tie.
AFP
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-26       0

Chinese authorities said on Saturday they have launched an investigation into former national men's football coach Li Tie, with the ex-Premier League player suspected of "serious violations of the law."

A statement on the website of a provincial government in central China said Li was being probed by a disciplinary arm within the General Administration of Sport, but did not specify his alleged offenses.

One of China's most recognizable footballers, the 45-year-old played for Premier League side Everton between 2002 and 2006 and made more than 90 appearances for his country.

Li took charge as the national team's head coach in 2020 but stepped down last year during a poor qualifying campaign that eventually saw China fail to reach the Qatar World Cup.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     