Mbappe scores twice as France beat Denmark 2-1 in World Cup Group D

  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over a combative Denmark in the Stadium 974 on Saturday.
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-11-27

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over a combative Denmark in the Stadium 974 on Saturday.

The striker netted an 86th-minute winner, bundling home with his midriff at the far post after a curling cross from Antoine Griezmann.

He had opened the scoring for the France with a 61st-minute goal, with his shot from a neat pullback from Theo Hernandez taking a slight deflection from Andreas Christensen on its way past Danish keeper Kaspar Schmeichel.

Christensen then equalized with a powerful header that Joaquim Andersen flicked on from a corner in the 68th minute, but Denmark couldn't hold on for what would have been a creditable draw.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
