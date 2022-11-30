﻿
News / Sport

USA edge Iran to qualify for knockout stage in World Cup

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
Christian Pulisic's sole goal helped the United States beat Iran 1-0 and qualified for the last 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
USA edge Iran to qualify for knockout stage in World Cup
AFP

USA's forward Christian Pulisic scores his team's first goal past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022.

Christian Pulisic's sole goal helped the United States beat Iran 1-0 and qualified for the last 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday.

Iran, who have never reached the World Cup knockout stage in their previous five attempts, needed at least a draw to secure four points for their progress. Pressed by the US at the beginning, Iran created few chances but managed to keep a solid formation.

The opener came in the 38th minute when Chelsea winger Pulisic bundled the ball home in very close range thanks to Sergino Dest's cross from the right side.

Tim Weah almost enlarged the advantage for the US when he scored late in the first half before being denied by VAR because of an offside.

Iran strengthened their attack as Saman Ghoddos nodded a deflected right-wing cross at the back post but could not steer it on target in the 52nd minute.

In the final minutes, the US dropped deeper and deeper to better defend the opponents' attacks. A one-goal victory could assure them a slot in the last 16 while Iran once again failed to qualify.

As Group B runners-up, the US will play against Group A winners the Netherlands in the round of 16 at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     