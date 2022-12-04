﻿
News / Sport

Long-distance battle by Shanghai and Taipei Go chess players

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-04       0
Go chess players from Shanghai and Taipei exchanged skills with the help of Internet during the 2022 Two City Cup Go Tournament over the weekend.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-04       0

Go chess players from Shanghai and Taipei exchanged skills with the help of Internet during the 2022 Two City Cup Go Tournament over the weekend.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Taipei Sports Bureau, the Two City Cup was launched in 2020 to enhance communication between Go chess players in the two metropolises, and promote the sport among youngsters.

This year's expanded event has five divisions, involving professional, amateur, and youth players.

Long-distance battle by Shanghai and Taipei Go chess players
Ti Gong

Go chess players in Shanghai compete against their opponents in Taipei online.

The newly added Tutor Division was a highlight, featuring six professional players selected by Go chess associations of the two cities. Chang Hao,the 9 dan Go world champion, was among them.

Each professional player took on two youth players – one from Shanghai and one from Taipei. The organizers hope the opportunity to compete against high-level players will help the youngsters make progress.

In the final of the Professional Division, Shanghai's 8 dan player Hu Yaoyu edged Taipei's 9 dan player Zhou Junxun for the crown. The match was broadcast live for chess fans in the two cities.

The preliminary round of the Youth Division was held in Shanghai and Taipei from August to October. Twenty young players from each city entered the final. The advanced players competed from a distance with the help of internet over the weekend.

Long-distance battle by Shanghai and Taipei Go chess players
Ti Gong

Shanghai's young Go chess players take a group photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     