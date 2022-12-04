Long-distance battle by Shanghai and Taipei Go chess players

Go chess players from Shanghai and Taipei exchanged skills with the help of Internet during the 2022 Two City Cup Go Tournament over the weekend.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Taipei Sports Bureau, the Two City Cup was launched in 2020 to enhance communication between Go chess players in the two metropolises, and promote the sport among youngsters.

This year's expanded event has five divisions, involving professional, amateur, and youth players.

Ti Gong

The newly added Tutor Division was a highlight, featuring six professional players selected by Go chess associations of the two cities. Chang Hao,the 9 dan Go world champion, was among them.

Each professional player took on two youth players – one from Shanghai and one from Taipei. The organizers hope the opportunity to compete against high-level players will help the youngsters make progress.

In the final of the Professional Division, Shanghai's 8 dan player Hu Yaoyu edged Taipei's 9 dan player Zhou Junxun for the crown. The match was broadcast live for chess fans in the two cities.

The preliminary round of the Youth Division was held in Shanghai and Taipei from August to October. Twenty young players from each city entered the final. The advanced players competed from a distance with the help of internet over the weekend.