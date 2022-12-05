﻿
News / Sport

England breeze into World Cup quarters with 3-0 win over Senegal

Xinhua
  10:46 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0
England will play France in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals following a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday night.
Xinhua
  10:46 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0

England will play France in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals following a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday night.

England captain Harry Kane, the Golden Boot of Russia 2018, scored his first goal at Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden also played a key role in the impressive win with brilliant display in midfield.

Bellingham seemed to be everywhere and helped set up England's first two goals, while Foden's trickery helped both Kane and Saka with audacious final passes.

England started brightly, with the first 15 minutes played in the Senegal half. Bellingham seemed to win every ball on the pitch.

Senegal eased themselves into the game, bringing forward their line of pressure. Stones did well to deny Ismaela Sarr after Maguire's pass from the back was intercepted and Jordan Pickford made a stunning left-handed save after Boulaye Dia's turn and shot following a cross error from Saka.

England opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Jordan Henderson after excellent work from Kane and Bellingham. Foden fed the ball to Kane, who threaded a pass for Bellingham to run onto and Bellingham's pullback was met by Henderson's first-time finish.

Bellingham started a move that led to Kane doubling the lead on the stroke of halftime. Bellingham got the ball deep in his own half, before striding forward and passing to Foden. Foden's first time pass picked out the onrushing Kane who held off the defender before thrashing a low shot home.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse made three changes at the break, with Pape Sarr, Alasssane-Gueye and Bamba Dieng all looking to add more bite, but England started the half in control, managing possession and working space.

Bukayo Saka scored the third goal in the 57th minute after great work by Foden, who danced down the left and served the ball up for him to flick over Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     