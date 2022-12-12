Amateur kart race runs at Shanghai International Circuit

Some 7,000 kart lovers took part in the 2022 GPKS Amateur Challenge, which concluded at Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World over the weekend.

As part of the Shanghai Amateur League, the race series attracted the participation of near 7,000 kart lovers since its preliminary rounds. They competed in the kart clubs and kart parks in the four districts of Baoshan, Songjiang, Xuhui and the Pudong New Area since August. 46 racers representing four teams advanced to Sunday's finals.

Ti Gong

Four divisions have been set: men's individual , women's individual, youth individual, and a 50-minute team endurance race.

Ji Minglong and Yu Jiaxin became the men's and women's champions, respectively. Yu also recorded the fastest lap in the women's division. Young racer Li Xi'ao took the crown in the youth division.

The GPKS, or Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series, was launched in 2017. The series aimed at providing a fair and standard competition platform for Chinese kart drivers aged between 7 and 15. They were provided with arts, technicians and other backup support, including professional trainers.

Ti Gong

The 2022 edition is the first time for the GPKS Amateur Challenge to be included into the city's Amateur League, involving more citizens with a wider age range.

The organizers hope to attract more followers to the sport of motor racing through the race series.