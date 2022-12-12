﻿
News / Sport

Amateur kart race runs at Shanghai International Circuit

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:07 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
Some 7,000 kart lovers took part in the 2022 GPKS Amateur Challenge, which concluded at Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World over the weekend.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:07 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0

The 2022 GPKS Amateur Challenge concluded at Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World in suburban Jiading District over the weekend.

As part of the Shanghai Amateur League, the race series attracted the participation of near 7,000 kart lovers since its preliminary rounds. They competed in the kart clubs and kart parks in the four districts of Baoshan, Songjiang, Xuhui and the Pudong New Area since August. 46 racers representing four teams advanced to Sunday's finals.

Amateur kart race runs at Shanghai International Circuit
Ti Gong

Finalists of the 2022 GPKS Amateur Challenge take a group photo.

Four divisions have been set: men's individual , women's individual, youth individual, and a 50-minute team endurance race.

Ji Minglong and Yu Jiaxin became the men's and women's champions, respectively. Yu also recorded the fastest lap in the women's division. Young racer Li Xi'ao took the crown in the youth division.

The GPKS, or Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series, was launched in 2017. The series aimed at providing a fair and standard competition platform for Chinese kart drivers aged between 7 and 15. They were provided with arts, technicians and other backup support, including professional trainers.

Amateur kart race runs at Shanghai International Circuit
Ti Gong

The kart race series aim to attract more motor racing followers.

The 2022 edition is the first time for the GPKS Amateur Challenge to be included into the city's Amateur League, involving more citizens with a wider age range.

The organizers hope to attract more followers to the sport of motor racing through the race series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     