Shanghai F1 driver Zhou sets new goal for 2023 season

Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu said steadiness and a higher finish are what he targets in the 2023 F1 season, which will be his second year in the top-tier motor racing championship.

"I want to finish a race in sixth or even fifth position, though I know that might require some luck and even some expected chaos on the track given the currently ability of our car. But that's my goal for next year," he said.

The 23-year-old Shanghai native returned to his home city recently after an impressive rookie F1 season, which included points at his debut and a terrifying crash, as well as additional top 10 finishes and a few technical-related early bow-outs.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"I give seven out of 10 points for my performance in 2022," Zhou told Shanghai Daily. "There was some misfortune and frustration in some races that I did not finish. Otherwise, I might have collected some eight more points. But these are all things I have to experience as a rookie driver."

After becoming China's first F1 driver by joining Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN at the end of 2021, Zhou showed great potential in his debut race last year, finishing 10th to grab one point from the season-opener in Bahrain. Along with two Q3 appearances, he finished eighth in Canada to get four points, and managed another 10th place finish in Italy.

He also had regrets, including the technical-related retirements in Miami, Spain and Azerbaijan. The dramatic collision he encountered at the beginning of the British Grand Prix was also a rare experience for Zhou.

Imaginechina

Eventually, he placed 18th out of 22 drivers with six points. His teammate Valtteri Bottas placed 10th with 49 points. Alfa Romeo ranked sixth in the 10-team constructor standing.

"The most unforgettable race was still the opener," said Zhou. "I have been under pressure to prove myself. After collecting the first point from the first race, I did have the feeling that people who used to judge me are now looking at me differently. The extension of the contract (with Alfa Romeo) was also smooth."

Zhou plans to spend some time with family and friends in Shanghai before beginning preparation for the new season in January.

"I was away from home for two years. I visited the Disney Resort a few days ago to fulfill my long-term wish and had some Shanghai-style breakfast that I missed a lot," said Zhou.

Ti Gong

"Other than that, there is not much time for rest, as I'm scheduled for commercial and fan activities," he said. "A lot of people can recognize me now. I'm happy that motor racing has so many followers."



Zhou said the recognition from fans and his foreign counterparts has buoyed his confidence heading into the new season.

"I hope I can find form, both of the car and of myself, immediately in the new season. We will try improve our steadiness. I want to collect more points for my team and achieve a higher position in the standings," he said.

"After my first season, I'm aware that I can drive pretty well in rainy conditions," he added. "I managed to enter Q3 in wet conditions this year. This could be my advantage."

Imaginechina

Zhou said one of his biggest impressions about F1 is that all the 20 drivers get along like a family.

"We can sit down together to discuss issues that benefit the sport and the drivers, which might not happen in any other sport," he said.

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix will continue to be absent from the 2023 calendar under the influence of the pandemic.

"To race in front of my home fans is my biggest wish, and I know it will happen. It's just a matter of time," said Zhou, who extended his collaboration with Juss Sports this week.