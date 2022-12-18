China's Peng breaks 13-year-old half marathon national record in Xiamen

China's runner Peng Jianhua refreshed the 13-year-old half marathon national record here on Sunday at the second Xiamen Huandong Half Marathon which attracted 18,000 participants.

China's runner Peng Jianhua refreshed the 13-year-old half marathon national record here on Sunday at the second Xiamen Huandong Half Marathon which attracted 18,000 participants.

Peng claimed the men's title in one hour two minutes and 30 seconds, breaking the previous record of 1:02:51 held by Dong Guojian.

Dong finished second here in 1:02:37, also smashing his own record.

The annual half marathon in Xiamen, also including a 5km race, debuted in 2020 but was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the women's part, Lu Ying finished first in the half marathon in 1:12:09, followed by Bai Li and Huang Xuemei.