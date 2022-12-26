﻿
China's Li Meng voted Player of the Year in Asia

Li, who led the Chinese women's national team to win the silver medal at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia in October, beat her teammates Han Xu and Wang Siyu for the award.
China's guard Li Meng was voted women's Player of the Year in Asia by fans, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Sunday.

The 27-year-old averaged 16.0 points in the tournament.

South Korea's Kang Lee-seul and Park Hye-jin, Japan's Saori Miyazaki, Aimawawi Akaho, and Stephanie Mawuli were also candidates for the title.

