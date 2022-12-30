﻿
Wuhan crowned CSL champions as Henan smash Hebei

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-30
Henan Songshan Longmen smashed already relegated Hebei FC 4-0, while Shanghai Shenhua beat Shenzhen FC 2-0 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.
Xinhua
Henan Songshan Longmen smashed already relegated Hebei FC 4-0, while Shanghai Shenhua beat Shenzhen FC 2-0 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Wuhan Three Towns secured this season's CSL title without kicking a ball, after Tianjin Jinmen Tigers forfeited their match due to an outbreak of illness among their squad, with the resultant 3-0 walkover seeing Wuhan finish the campaign ahead of Shandong Taishan on goal difference.

Henan and Hebei both had a goal disallowed in the first half due to offside. Henan broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Chen Keqiang collected Zhao Honglue's cross to score. Huang Zichang extended Henan's lead with a low shot in the 63rd minute and assisted Zhong Yihao's goal four minutes later. Adrian Mierzejewski rounded off Henan's lop-sided victory in the 81st minute with a long-range shot.

Shanghai enjoyed a flying start as Jin Yangyang met Alexander N'Doumbou's free-kick to head home in the eighth minute to get his maiden goal in Shanghai.

In the 72nd minute, Aidi Fulangxisi sent an accurate left-wing cross, and Wang Yi fired home from inside the area to help extend Shanghai's lead.

"Our players put all their efforts and performed well in our last game this season. I'm proud of them," said Shanghai coach Wu Jingui.

Source: Xinhua
