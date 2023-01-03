﻿
News / Sport

Chinese paddlers lead 2023's first ITTF world rankings

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
China's Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha maintained their top places in the first International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings of 2023, which was released on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0

China's Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha maintained their top places in the first International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings of 2023, which was released on Tuesday.

Fan and compatriots Ma Long and Wang Chuqin completed the top three men's singles places.

Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto slipped two places to fourth, with Truls Moregard of Sweden following in fifth, and fellow Chinese paddler Liang Jingkun sixth.

The top 10 is rounded out by Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Lin Yun-ju (Chinese Taipei), Darko Jorgic (Slovenia) and Qiu Dang (Germany).

In the women's singles category, China's quartet of Sun, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi are ranked first to fourth.

Japanese duo Hina Hayata and Mima Ito are placed fifth and sixth respectively, with the top ten being rounded out by Chen Xingtong (China), Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) and Han Ying (Germany).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     