Chinese teenager Shang makes Australian Open main draw

Chinese teenage tennis player Shang Juncheng made it to the main draw of the Australian Open after winning his final qualifying round match here on Thursday.

In his Grand Slam debut in the senior category, 17-year-old Shang, currently ranked 194th, got past the 171st-ranked Zsombor Piros of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 17 minutes.

Former junior world number one Shang will join his compatriots Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing in the Australian Open main draw, as three Chinese male players will compete in the main draw of any Grand Slam event for the first time in history.

Seven Chinese female players are expected to participate in the Australian Open this year, namely Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Wang Xiyu, Zhu Lin, Yuan Yue, Wang Xinyu and Zheng Saisai.

The 2023 Australian Open main draw will take place from January 16 to 29.