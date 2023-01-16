17-year-old Shang makes stunning debut at Australian Open

China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng on Monday made a stunning debut at the Australian Open, his first Gram Slam event.

China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng on Monday made a stunning debut at the Australian Open, his first Gram Slam event, by powering into the second round with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 victory over Germany's Oscar Otte.

As the youngest man to join the tournament's singles draws this year, Shang also etched his name in history for delivering the maiden win by a Chinese mainland men's singles player at the Australian Open main draw in the Open Era (since 1968).

Though Otte fired 19 aces and attained the fastest serve speed of 209 km/h, Shang edged past his German opponent with 52 winners and scored a nearly flawless 94% of net points.

Facing off the 29-year-old veteran who currently holds the 74th on the ATP rankings, world No. 194 Shang broke for a 3-2 lead in the opening set and drew his first blood without dropping any of the remaining three games.

In the following set, two forehand unforced errors and a double fault from Otte handed Shang a second 3-2 advantage and the young gun later chalked up a 6-4 set win on his scoreboard.

The third set was dragged into a tie-breaker, where Otte prevailed 7-2 by shooting powerful winners and forcing Shang into multiple errors.

But Shang later returned in the decider for a 7-5 triumph, securing his third set win after laboring two hours and 57 minutes on Court 13 at Melbourne Park.