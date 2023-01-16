Judd Trump wins second Snooker Masters title

Former world No. 1 Judd Trump beat veteran Mark Williams 10-8 to claim his second Snooker Masters title here on Sunday.

Trump saw off Stuart Bingham 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Masters final for the second time. Last time, he defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim the title in 2019.

Facing an in-form Williams, Trump believed he was the underdog in the final. Although the 33-year-old Trump started the match well to take a 4-1 lead, the 47-year-old Williams fired up to push himself forward in 8-7.

In the deciding moment, Trump geared up to take three frames in a row, winning the prestigious invitational event for the second time and his first title this season.

"Everyone has been writing me off, I have read a lot of stuff about my best days being behind me. So to win this by digging in and beating someone as good as Mark is incredible," Trump was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website. "I have a long time left, hopefully, I can have the longevity of the likes of Mark, and keep winning these tournaments."

"Judd has won the event without playing that well, which shows how good he is," said Williams, who reached the Masters final for the first time since 2003. "Even when he was clearing up in the last frame I was looking around and enjoying the moment because you never know how many times you will get here. Fingers crossed I'll be back next year."