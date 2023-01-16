﻿
News / Sport

Judd Trump wins second Snooker Masters title

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0
Former world No. 1 Judd Trump beat veteran Mark Williams 10-8 to claim his second Snooker Masters title here on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0

Former world No. 1 Judd Trump beat veteran Mark Williams 10-8 to claim his second Snooker Masters title here on Sunday.

Trump saw off Stuart Bingham 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Masters final for the second time. Last time, he defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim the title in 2019.

Facing an in-form Williams, Trump believed he was the underdog in the final. Although the 33-year-old Trump started the match well to take a 4-1 lead, the 47-year-old Williams fired up to push himself forward in 8-7.

In the deciding moment, Trump geared up to take three frames in a row, winning the prestigious invitational event for the second time and his first title this season.

"Everyone has been writing me off, I have read a lot of stuff about my best days being behind me. So to win this by digging in and beating someone as good as Mark is incredible," Trump was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website. "I have a long time left, hopefully, I can have the longevity of the likes of Mark, and keep winning these tournaments."

"Judd has won the event without playing that well, which shows how good he is," said Williams, who reached the Masters final for the first time since 2003. "Even when he was clearing up in the last frame I was looking around and enjoying the moment because you never know how many times you will get here. Fingers crossed I'll be back next year."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     