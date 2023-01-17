﻿
Curtain drops on Shanghai Games with new records set

The curtain dropped on the 17th Shanghai Games, which involved more than 30,000 youth and student athletes taking part in online and offline competitions over the past two months.
The curtain dropped on the 17th Shanghai Games, which involved more than 30,000 youth and student athletes taking part in online and offline competitions over the past two months.

First introduced in 1953, the city-level Games intend to enhance communication between local young athletes, while selecting promising youngsters for further professional training and development.

The Shanghai Games are held every four years. World and Olympic champions like shooter Tao Luna, table tennis player Wang Liqin, hurdler Liu Xiang and divers Wu Minxia and Huo Liang have all taken part in the Games in the earlier stage of their professional career.

Ti Gong

Athlete representatives receive the "Future Star" award during the closing ceremony of the 17th Shanghai Games.

This year's event involved 30,000-plus participants, with 57 youth athletes and 19 sports teams setting new Games records.

Rock climbing, skateboard, ice hockey and intellective games were new inclusions at this year's Games.

Young hurdler Chen Yuanjiang from Minhang District set a new Asian record for youth athletes in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking 13.03 seconds.

"I was so excited when seeing the result. It was also my personal best," said Chen. "China has very good 110m hurdlers like Liu Xiang and Xie Wenjun. Xie is my coach now. I want to take over their baton, train hard to win glory for China in the future."

Ti Gong

Rock climbing was a new item at this year's Games.

Young swimmer Zhou Yanjun captured eight gold medals and created two national youth records during the Games.

"I was excited but also nervous before the competition," said 11-year-old Zhou, who is from Yangpu District. "But my coach gave me tips and helped me adjust myself."

According to organizers, over 50 percent of the young athletes were trained by sports schools. About a quarter received training in social organizations, while the rest were sent by local schools.

Ti Gong

More than 30,000 youth and student athletes took part in the Games.

