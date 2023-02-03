﻿
Su Bingtian wins season debut at World Athletics Gothenburg Indoor

Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-03
Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian won the men's 60m with 6.59 seconds on his season debut at the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2023 Gothenburg Games on Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
Su Bingtian wins season debut at World Athletics Gothenburg Indoor
Xinhua

Su Bingtian (right) crosses the finish line during the race on February 2.

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian won the men's 60m with 6.59 seconds on his season debut at the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2023 Gothenburg Games on Thursday.

Su, the current holder of both 60m and 100m Asian records, chose to kick off his 2023 season at the Challenger-ranked Gothenburg Games (D-level).

The 33-year-old secured the first place of his group in 6.75 in the heat and edged Japan's Akihiro Higashida by 0.01 seconds in the final race. Higashida took silver with a personal best time of 6.60 seconds, while Even Meinseth of Norway finished third in 6.69.

Gothenburg Games was also Su's first appearance on an international stage after Oregon 2022. The highly popular Chinese sprinter had his routine of starting seasons at indoor games.

Su will compete in another two indoor meetings in Mondeville and Lievin in France. The Asian sprinter, who holds the fifth fastest record of all-time in the 60m event, faces world championships 4x100m relay silver medalist Elijah Hall of the United States in Mondeville on February 8.

In the Lievin competition on February 15, Su will meet Italy's Olympic 100m champion, Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Also on Thursday, Greek Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou emerged victorious in the men's long jump with 8.12m.

World record-holders Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm got their 2023 campaigns off to strong starts in World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger meetings.

Competing at the Mondo Classic in the Swedish city of Uppsala, Duplantis delighted his home fans by winning the pole vault with 6.10m.

Warholm was dominant at the Karsten Warholm Invitational in Ulsteinvik, his first competitive appearance of 2023. The Olympic 400m hurdles champion won the 400m competition in 45.31, his second-best indoor clocking.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
