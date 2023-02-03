﻿
China's National Biathlon Championships gets underway

National Biathlon Championship kicked off in Baiyin City in northwest China's Gansu Province on Friday and will run until February 9.
The national championships held at the Baiyin national snow sports training base feature 109 athletes, coaches and team managers from 11 teams.

Eleven events including the women's 7.5km sprint, men's 10km sprint and men's 12.5km pursuit are on the competition schedule.

Built-in late 2019, the training base has a service center with over 100 rooms, a 75,000-square-meter ski resort, an indoor training hall and a biathlon training area.

The base hosted the 2020-2021 national cross-country skiing Invitations and championships, and China's Para cross-country skiing and biathlon teams in their preparation for the Beijing 2022 Paralympics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
