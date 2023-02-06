China takes 2 gold medals at Short-Track Speed Skating World Cup

Chinese speed skaters showed good form Sunday on the last day of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dresden, winning gold medals in men's 500m and men's 5,000m relay.

Xinhua

Chinese speed skaters showed good form Sunday on the last day of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dresden, Germany, winning gold medals in men's 500m and men's 5,000m relay.

In the men's 500m event, Lin Xiaojun took the gold medal for China in 41.329 seconds. Another Chinese skater Zhong Yuchen finished second in 41.549. Japan's Yoshinaga Kazuki won the bronze medal in 41.750.

The Chinese team of Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaojun, Liu Guanyi and Zhong Yuchen won the men's 5,000m relay in six minutes 51.106 seconds, ahead of Japan and Hungary. The Netherlands won gold in the women's 3,000m relay.

Kim Gilli (2:38.406) was victorious in women's 1,500m(2), earning the fourth gold medal for South Korea in Dresden. Anna Seidel (2:38.611) of Germany crossed the finish line in second, ahead of South Korean Shim Suk-hee (2:38.815).

Park Ji-won of South Korea won the men's 1,500m(2) in two minutes and 18.263 seconds, followed by the Netherlands's Sjinkie Knegt and Latvia's Reinis Berzins.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands clinched the title in the women's 500m in 43.203 seconds. Schulting's teammate Xandra Velzeboer was second in 43.254 before Choi Min-jeong of South Korea, who finished in 43.343 seconds.