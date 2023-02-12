﻿
China's Wu reaches historic ATP Tour final

Chinese rising star Wu Yibing stunned top seed Taylor Fritz of the United States to advance to the ATP Dallas Open final on Saturday, becoming the first Chinese mainland male player to reach an ATP Tour final in the Open Era.

The 23-year-old Wu came from behind to upset world No. 8 Fritz 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 for his first Top 10 victory.

At last year's US Open, Wu became the first Chinese mainland player to reach the men's singles third round of any Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

Entering the week at a career high of World No. 97, Wu has climbed 21 spots to No. 76 in the ATP live rankings behind his final run.

Wu will contend for his ATP Tour title against another American player John Isner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
