African athletes dominate Hong Kong Marathon

AFP

About 37,000 runners competed in the 25th Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday, with African athletes dominating the podium.

The annual event featuring marathon, half marathon and 10km race kicked off on Sunday morning, while high humidity added difficulties to the races for runners.

Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba from Kenya timed two hours, 10 minutes and 47 seconds to win the men's marathon, followed by two runners from Ethiopia.

Three Ethiopians swept the podium of the women's marathon as Fantu Eticha Jimma won in 2:27:50.