﻿
News / Sport

China's Han re-signs with WNBA side Liberty

  11:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
WNBA's New York Liberty announced on Friday that Chinese women's basketball center Han Xu has accepted her qualifying offer and re-signed with the team.
WNBA's New York Liberty announced on Friday that Chinese women's basketball center Han Xu has accepted her qualifying offer and re-signed with the team.

"Liberty center Han Xu has accepted her qualifying offer and re-signed with New York. Welcome back, Han!" the Liberty wrote on Twitter.

Drafted by New York with the overall 14th pick in 2019, Han averaged 3.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in 18 appearances in her rookie season.

The 2.08m center improved her averages to 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 32 regular season games last season, helping the Liberty advance to the playoffs, where she averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in three matches.

Han is competing in the Chinese league WCBA with Sichuan.

The Liberty had landed Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot to boost its strength during the offseason.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
﻿
