Overseas students join Run the Track, along with 4,500 participants

The 2023 Run the Track running activity was held at Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District this morning, gathering 4,500 participants in the two disciplines of the 21.6-kilometer Elite Run and the 5.4km Fun Run.

Runners ran along the 5.4km motor-racing track of the circuit, which hosts the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix. The track is shaped like "Shang," the Chinese character for "up."

The annual event is usually organized at the beginning of a year, serving as a good wish for all participants to make progress.

Zhang Zhihao became the first male runner to cross the finish line of the 21.6km Elite Run, setting a new record of 1:07:03. The woman's crown went to Wang Wentian, clocking 1:21:53.

Eight medical spots were arranged along the route, as well as five ambulances and over 100 medical staff to assure safety of the runners.

According to the organizers, this year's event attracted the participation of 87 foreign runners from 25 countries and regions. Tongji University student Abu Sayed was one of them.

Sayed is from Bangladesh, studying for a Master's Degree in civil engineering. Together with another four Tongji University overseas students, they formed a CNS (City News Service) volunteer running group and took part in the 5.4km Fun Run.

"I have taken part in running activities in Nanjing before," Sayed told Shanghai Daily. "This is my first time to run in Shanghai, and on a circuit, which is a unique experience for us."

"We started preparation about a week ago and ran in the university to get ourselves ready," said Sayed's schoolmate Anayat Ali, who is from India.

"The track condition is good, though it was a bit cold in the morning. But after we started running, our body became warm and everything went fine," said Ali.

"We have an F1 track back in India too. With the coming back of sports events in Shanghai, we hope to come back here to watch an F1 race in the future," he added.



Together with Sajad Hussain, Minaaz Hossain, and Maqsood Ali, all the five students are readers and volunteers of City News Service, a news and service platform launched by the Shanghai Information Office and Shanghai Daily.

As CNS volunteers, they will take part in charity activities regularly to help children with mental disability, and arouse the public's awareness for this group of people.